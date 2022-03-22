Path Emerges From Stealth to Launch New Social Travel App

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Path, a social travel startup, today emerged from stealth to unveil its new travel app that offers an immersive way to map and discover new places – restaurants, hotels, and other destinations. Path was co-founded in 2020 by Spencer Rascoff, Ethan Gromet, and Michael Rebello and incubated at 75 & Sunny Labs, Rascoff’s startup studio.

“We’ve all had the experience of painstakingly researching a restaurant on popular review websites only to be disappointed when we go because the written reviews and photos couldn’t accurately convey the experience,” said Ethan Gromet, Path’s CEO. “Path combines the power of short, relatable video content with the map experience everyone expects from today’s top travel apps to create an engaging new way to discover the world.”

Path features insights from local experts around the world who curate the best places in various cities and makes them discoverable just by opening the app. Each point of interest shows several videos in a story format, which can be viewed as a list or on a map. In addition to providing video content and place discovery, Path allows travelers to save places to lists on their profile, organize and share their favorite spots, follow friends and creators, and even upload their own videos.

Gromet added, “Video establishes a level of trust that’s not possible with written reviews. When we watch a video of a place’s vibe or a restaurant’s delicious food, we can immediately picture ourselves enjoying an experience there. But even more importantly, we can build trust in the reviewer by better understanding their personality, relatability, and credibility.”

“I’ve been working on the problem of travel discovery, social ratings, and reviews ever since I co-founded Hotwire in 1999, and later at Expedia and Tripadvisor,” said Spencer Rascoff, co-founder and Board Chair of Path. “Path is like TikTok for travel and makes discovering new places a delightful, social, and seamless experience.”

Path is an LA-based social travel startup that helps people find the best spots through short-form, relatable video reviews from local experts and recommendations from friends. Founded in 2020 by Spencer Rascoff, Ethan Gromet, and Michael Rebello, Path is available for download in Apple’s app store. To learn more about Path, visit: https://www.pathapp.io

