Pathan, Warner, Russell: KKR vs SRH clashes have some glorious hitting over the years





The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in an indefinite postponement, with the possibility of it being cancelled. So we’re reliving some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (RR) was set to be the blockbuster match of the day (April 16) as per the original schedule.

Both teams have won the IPL twice and feature T20 specialists, which has meant some very exciting clashes over the years with some scintillating performances.

Head to Head

KKR v SRH (2013-2019)

Total matches: 17

KKR Won: 10

SRH Won: 7

KKR v Deccan Chargers (2008-2012)

Total matches: 9

KKR Won: 7

DC Won: 2

1. Andre Russell steals the show (Eden Gardens, IPL 2019)

Having won the toss, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik elected to bowl. David Warner scored 85 in 53 balls, playing in his first cricket tournament since serving a year-long ban. Thanks to the Australian, SRH posted a respectable 181/3 in 20 overs. KKR benefitted from Russell taking two late wickets in the match.

KKR had hard-hitting opener Chris Lynn dismissed in the second over, but the gamble to send Nitish Rana as his partner paid off. The left-handed batsman smashed 68 runs in 47 balls. KKR dragged on and ended up needing 53 to win in 3 overs. But Russell wasn’t done with the game. First, he smashed Siddarth Kaul for 19 runs in the 18th over, and then Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 21 runs in the 19th over. In the final over, Shubman Gill finished things off, hitting two sixes in Shakib Al Hasan’s over.

Russell finished at 49 runs from 19 balls, which included four fours and four sixes.

2. David Warner’s stunning show (Hyderabad, IPL 2017)

It was a show of clean hitting and sheer power as Warner punished one of the best bowling attacks of the season. The Australian looked unstoppable as he hit most deliveries, and smashed 18 boundaries en route to a 59-ball 126.

At one stage, Warner looked like he would get to a double century (he had reached his century in the 11th over only), but fell trying to hit another big shot. It was the first hundred for SRH in that edition of the IPL, and thanks to some contributions from other batsmen they posted their highest IPL total of 210/3.

Barring Robin Uthappa, KKR offered little resistance. After early wickets, Uthappa tried to steady the inning with Manish Pandey, only to be thwarted by a rain interruption. In his 28-ball 53, Uthappa hit some beautiful sixes off leg-spinner Rashid Khan, but once he fell, the rest of the batting attack crumbled and SRH won by 48 runs.

3. Yusuf Pathan’s 22-ball 72 (Eden Gardens, IPL 2014)

Yusuf Pathan had started to walk after top-edging a Karn Sharma delivery towards deep mid-wicket while on nought. But Anirudha Srikkanth managed to drop a absolute sitter and Pathan wreaked havoc.

SRH had set a target of 161 and Kolkata had to get there in 15.2 overs to upstage the Chennai Super Kings. Pathan had come in with 106 needed from 47 balls and after getting a life went on to smash his team out of trouble against a bowling attack that included Dale Steyn and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

Though Pathan had begun to hit, KKR were 116/5 after 12 overs and needed 45 runs off 20 balls to edge past CSK. Steyn was going to bowl the 13th and his final over. The first ball was short and wide, and Pathan slapped it past the bowler to the boundary. The next ball was dispatched over deep mid-wicket for a six. Then a six over long-off, a pull for four over the square-leg boundary, and a thick edge that flew to the boundary. The last ball went for two and Pathan finished with 26 runs from the over.

Pathan hit another six in the next over before he holed out to deep mid-wicket, but by then it was a formality. Pathan had hit five fours and seven sixes in his match-winning inning and deservedly received a standing ovation from the fans at Eden Gardens.

4. Rashid Khan takes SRH to the finals (Eden Gardens, Qualifier 2 IPL 2018)

The Afghan all-rounder smashed a whirlwind 10-ball 34 to pull SRH out of a hole and propel them to 174/7. Rashid gave away just three runs in the first over and accounted for Robin Uthappa (2) in the first ball of his second over. He then trapped KKR’s highest scorer Chris Lynn (48 off 31 balls) in front to reduce the purple brigade to 108/5 from 93/2 in 10 overs. Rashid also outfoxed the dangerous Russell with a superb googly that the West Indian tried to cut only to see it caught at slip.

Khan’s stellar performance with bat and ball ensured SRH reached the final against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 final.

5. Sourav Ganguly and Venugopal Rao’s spark (Hyderabad, IPL 2008)

After a torrid run in the first seven matches of the IPL 2008, Ganguly finally made his presence felt in stunning style, smashing a 57-ball 91. He batted steadily with Aakash Chopra to end up with 73 after 10 overs. But with David Hussey, who smashed 57 off 29 balls, the KKR captain forged a 102-run partnership in eight overs that took the team to an imposing 204. It was too much for the hapless Deccan Chargers, who collapsed to their seventh defeat in nine games and were all but out of the competition.

Ganguly finished with 11 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 159.64.

Scorecard: KKR 204/4 (Ganguly 91, Hussey 57*) beat Deccan Chargers 181/7 (Venugopal 71*, Dinda 3-33) by 23 runs.

