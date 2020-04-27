#PatiPatniOnTikTok: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s filmy videos

Written by Sana Farzeen
Mumbai

April 27, 2020


shilpa shetty raj kundra tiktok videos Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s TikTok videos are very funny.

Shilpa Shetty may be showing you ways to stay fit with healthy food and exercise through her YouTube channel, but she is a riot when it comes to TikTok. The Bollywood actor and husband Raj Kundra have been showing off their filmy personalities through hilarious videos.

Check out these crazy videos by Shilpa and Raj:

Coronavirus or husband, what worries Shilpa more?

@theshilpashetty

Yeh bimaari kab jayegi?! 😈🤷🏽‍♀️😂@therajkundra #patipatni #shilpakafuntra #funny #comedy #fyp

♬ original sound – Sanjeev Goyal – Sanjeev Goyal

When there’s no music, ringtones can help you

@theshilpashetty

#lockdown me #ringtone ko bhi nahi choda😅🤷🏽‍♀️ 😂#romantic #love #patipatni #fyp #trending

♬ 밍들챌린지 – 🌺밍들🌺

Shilpa Shetty’s nightmare about Raj Kundra

@therajkundra

Ab biwi ke sapno se vi dar na padtha hai!!! #patipatni #dream #comedy #fyp #funny @theshilpashetty

♬ original sound – Varun_Parashar – Varun_Parashar

When the duo did a Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapdadia act

@theshilpashetty

Mera all time favourite #hindisong . Saare girlfriends ke liye jo Lockdown ke baad gayenge 😍😅 #fyp #hindisong #love #oldisgold #tiktok

♬ original sound – theshilpashetty

When the husband insulted his wife’s cooking skills

@theshilpashetty

Sabzi kha ke marenge , ki chhuri se?? Muskhil decision hai??🤪😅😂 @therajkundra #patipatni #kitchen #comedy

♬ original sound – Devesh Awasthi – Devesh Awasthi

Raj Kundra tells Shilpa Shetty how to identify a married man!

@therajkundra

Aadmi ki shaadi shuda ki nishaani 😂😂😂😂 #comedy #patipatni #punjabi @theshilpashetty #punjabicomedy

♬ original sound – Mr_Mrs_KanG – Mr_Mrs_KanG

Following wife’s orders!

@theshilpashetty

Jhadoo ka Jadoo 😅 Comedy bhi aur Swachch Bharat abhiyaan bhi! 😅💪 Kyon @therajkundra #patipatni #fyp #comedy #fun #timepass #tiktok

♬ original sound – Sufiyan Khan🔥 – Sufiyan Khan🔥

Shaadi ka laddo, jo khaye pachtaye, jo na khaye pachtaye!

@theshilpashetty

Hmmmm , Shaadi ka laddoo …kya khayal hai #tiktok walo ha ha ha 😂 #fyp #comedy #patipatni #shilpakafuntra #fun

♬ original sound – star_aadi

Raj Kundra’s special cooking tip for Shilpa Shetty!

@therajkundra

Khaana ‘pakaaane’ ka naya tareeka 😅😂 #patipatni #comedy @theshilpashetty

♬ original sound – Raj Kundra – Raj Kundra

