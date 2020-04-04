Patricia Bosworth Dead – Actress & Author Dies at 86 Due to Coronavirus

Patricia Bosworth has sadly passed away at age 86 due to coronavirus.

The actress-turned-journalist died on Thursday (April 2) due to pneumonia caused by COVID-19, her stepdaughter Fia Hatsav told The New York Times on Friday.

Patricia starred in The Patty Duke Show, Kraft Theatre, Naked City, and The Nun’s Story.

She was also known for her biographies of her Hollywood colleagues, such as Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando, and Jane Fonda.

Fia also shared the news on Facebook, writing, “This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step- Mother, Patricia Bosworth. You may read about her in all the news articles… But to us she was Patti, and Grandma Patti.”

“She was a humble, caring and compassionate person.” she continued. “She adopted us and we in return adopted her. She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children, and treasured being their grandma, it meant everything to her.”

“She honored my late Father Tom Palumbo, by publishing a book of his amazing professional photographs,” she added. “She honored my Mother’s memory, by including his images of her. She knew she was his muse, and respected their relationship. Her relationship with my father was so loving, caring and artistically collaborative. She was so inspiring and supportive to him.”

“She was angry with me because I was so worried about her!” Fia wrote. “It was so terribly difficult not to be with her in her last days, but the nurses and doctors said she was communicating to them with her mighty pen. I’m so proud of her bravery! I have been talking to her amazing friends, whom loved her so much! Many of them have adopted me now. I am filled with gratefulness for knowing Patti, and having her in my life.”

Our thoughts are with Patricia Bosworth‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

