Patrick Schwarzenegger Rides His Elliptical Red Bike To Meet Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes a ride on a elliptical bike around Los Angeles on Thursday (May 7).

The 26-year-old actor rode the bike up to a Starbucks, where he grabbed a drink to go and met up with girlfriend, Abby Champion.

Thank goodness it fit in the back of her car as they headed home!

Taking to social media today (May 8), Patrick gave a shout out to his fellow small business owners. If you don’t know, Patrick is a franchise owner of Blaze Pizza.

“My thoughts are with all the other small business owners that are roughing this period & finding ways to navigate this economic storm,” he wrote with a throwback pic of when he opened up his store. “I know restaurants are struggling right now along with many other industries out there, so I’m gonna continue to try and find ways to help fellow biz owners.”