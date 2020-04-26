Patriots Draft Kicker With Tattoo of a Militia Group

The choice was controversial for another reason: Rohrwasser has a tattoo on his arm with the logo for the Three Percenters, a far-right militia group. The logo, which includes the Roman numeral III surrounded by 13 stars in a circle, has become popular among antigovernment extremists. Rohrwasser also has a tattoo of an American flag on his right arm, and other tattoos that say “Liberty or Death” and “Don’t Tread on Me.”