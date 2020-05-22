Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctions off Super Bowl LI ring for $1million to support COVID-19 relief

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has sold his Super Bowl LI ring at auction for just over $1 million as part of the All In Challenge — a virtual fundraiser aimed at feeding the needy and healthcare workers.

The winner has not been identified, publicly, but will make a trip to meet Kraft at the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium offices in Foxborough, Massachusetts. And depending on where that winner is traveling from, the Patriots will provide either a car or private plane as well.

Bidding closed on Thursday night after starting 12 days earlier at $75,000.

According to the All In Challenge website, the organization has raised $45.6 million for ‘kids, elderly and frontline heroes.’

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (far left) has sold his Super Bowl LI ring (right) at auction for just over $1 million as part of the All In Challenge — a virtual fundraiser aimed at feeding the needy and healthcare workers

The ring contains 283 total diamonds – 278 round diamonds and five marquise-cut diamonds, according to the All In Challenge Website. One inner inscriptions reads, ‘Greatest Comeback Ever.’ Another quotes Kraft following the Patriots’ first title in February of 2002, four months after the September 11 terrorist attacks: ‘ We Are All Patriots 2-3-02’

The ring contains 283 total diamonds – 278 round diamonds and five marquise-cut diamonds, according to the All In Challenge Website.

One inner inscriptions reads, ‘Greatest Comeback Ever.’ Another quotes Kraft following the Patriots’ first title in February of 2002, four months after the September 11 terrorist attacks: ‘We Are All Patriots 2-3-02.’

Kraft chose the Super Bowl LI ring to auction off for a very specific reasons.

Unlike the other five Super Bowl victories the Patriots have enjoyed since Kraft bought the team in 1994 for $175, New England and quarterback Tom Brady engineered a historic comeback in February of 2017 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

‘What could I do that would be special?’ Kraft asked rhetorically in a self-made video promoting the auction on the All In Challenge website. ‘I’ve been thinking about it for weeks.

‘I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 [in the third quarter] and had a 99.6 percent [chance] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

‘And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back.’

A Brookline, Massachusetts native, Kraft attended Columbia and Harvard before embarking on a business career and ultimately launching the Kraft Group, a diversified holding company with paper and packaging assets, as well as several sports properties. He is worth $6.9 billion, according to Forbes, and $4.5 billion, per Bloomberg.

Trailing 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots engineered a historic comeback before winning in overtime, 34-28

The All-In Challenge, created by Fanatics founder and Kraft friend Michael Rubin, claims to be the largest digital fundraiser in history.

‘I want to give this ring to someone who will worthy enough to bid it up, so we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time,’ Kraft said.

Rubin, a co-owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, has found other ways to be charitable during the pandemic.

Last month his company, Fanatics, began selling NBA team-emblazoned medical masks with proceeds going to food banks across the country.

While the masks are not medical-grade, like the N95 models that are sorely needed by healthcare workers around the world, they can still be useful to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that cloth face coverings be worn in public and washed frequently between uses.

The face coverings come in adult and child sizes, but the they are not intended to replace safety precautions, such as hand washing and social distancing. They will be sold individually, for $14.99, or in packs of three for $24.99.

The two charities that will receive the funds are Feeding America, a nation-wide network of food banks in the US, and Second Harvest, which emphasizes environmental protection while redistributing unsold food to over 1,200 organizations in Canada.