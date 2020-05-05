Patti LuPone Jokes That Meryl Streep & Friends ‘Trashed’ the Iconic Song ‘Ladies Who Lunch’

Patti LuPone is sharing her thoughts on the iconic performance of “The Ladies Who Lunch” during the Sondheim birthday celebration last weekend.

The two-time Tony-winning actress has been performing the song in the Broadway musical Company and now she doesn’t know if she’s going to be able to sing it ever again.

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, and Audra McDonald sang the number while celebrating composer Stephen Sondheim‘s birthday and Patti joked that they “trashed the number.”

“When it was over, I went, ‘I’ll never be able to sing ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ again!’” Patti said in an interview with PrideSource. “I don’t think they set the bar – I think they trashed the number!”

The reporter then asked, “They set the bar for trashing the number?”

Patti responded, “Yeah, exactly! That’s what I think! I mean, I say that with great humor, but I’m not going to be able to sing it without thinking of them doing it. (Laughs.) This is all joke, by the way! This is all humor!”