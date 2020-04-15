Paul McCartney Answers Whether The Beatles or The Rolling Stones Are Better – Listen!

Paul McCartney is answering some big questions!

The 77-year-old music icon called into SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show from the English countryside on Tuesday (February 14) amid the global health crisis.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paul McCartney

During the call, he revealed that he and his wife Nancy are quarantining on opposite sides of the Atlantic. He also spoke about the wet market in China, saying: “I really hope that this will mean that the Chinese government…will say, ‘Okay guys, we really got to get super hygienic around here,’ you know?”

In addition, Howard told Paul who he felt was the better band between The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and Paul weighed in as well.

“The Stones are a fantastic group. I go to see them every time they come out. They’re a great, great band…but I’m with you – The Beatles were better,” Paul said. Listen inside…

The Howard Stern Show, which airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100, is broadcast live Mondays through Wednesdays starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.



Howard Asks Paul McCartney Who’s the Better Band: Beatles or Rolling Stones?



Paul McCartney on Hanging Onto Hope During Coronavirus Pandemic



Paul McCartney Has Seen the Upcoming Beatles Documentary From Director Peter Jackson



Why Paul McCartney Didn’t Keep the Beatles Going With George Harrison & Ringo Starr