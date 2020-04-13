Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for Hey Jude sell for £730,000

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for the Beatles song Hey Jude have sold for a staggering £730,000 ($910,000) – five times their estimate.

The sheet of paper contains the partial lyrics for Hey Jude that McCartney wrote for John Lennon’s young son Julian.

The lines in the lyrics are numbered one to four with notations such as the word ‘break’.

It is thought the notes helped either him or John Lennon with his timing when they recorded the classic song at Trident Studios in London in 1968.

McCartney later gifted the piece of paper to a studio engineer.

It was sold with a photo taken inside the studios at the time with the sheet of paper clearly visible next to John Lennon.

A bass drumhead bearing the Beatles logo which was part of a back up drum kit for Ringo Starr for the band’s first US tour in 1964 went for £160,000

The lyrics were consigned for sale by a private collector. They were expected to fetch £145,000 but sparked a bidding war when they went under the hammer with US based Julien’s Auctions.

Also in the sale, a bass drumhead bearing the Beatles logo which was part of a back up drum kit for Ringo Starr for the band’s first US tour in 1964 went for £160,000.

The filming notes for the video of Hello Goodbye! in 1967 containing notes by McCartney fetched £67,000.

Classical guitar used by McCartney (pictured) also featured in the auction of more than 250 Beatles lots

Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘BAGISM’ drawing, featured in the couple’s 1969 Bed In Peace documentary as part of their demonstration against the Vietnam War, sold for £75,000

McCartney, who directed the video, wrote how he wanted one frame to be a ‘C..U J then R (you say yes)’ – a close up of John and Ringo Starr.

The auction of more than 250 Beatles lots was due to be held at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, but following the coronavirus outbreak it took place online.

Darren Julien, president of Julien’s Auctions, said: ‘The Hey Jude lyrics were done in the hand by Paul McCartney during recording.

‘What makes them so incredible is that there are photographs and footage of him using the lyrics while recording which is extremely rare.’

Also sold was an original stage from the first Beatles performance at Lathom Hall in Liverpool on May 14 1960 which fetched £20,500

Among the other items sold at the auction were an original lacquer disc recording of Beatles album Get Back, believed to have been created by producer Glyn Johns, which sold for £26,000.

Also sold was an original stage from the first Beatles performance at Lathom Hall in Liverpool on May 14 1960. That fetched £20,500.

Artwork from Sir Paul, created while he was a student in Liverpool, sold for £22,500, more than 14 times the guide price.

And Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘BAGISM’ drawing, featured in the couple’s 1969 Bed In Peace documentary as part of their demonstration against the Vietnam War, sold for £75,000.