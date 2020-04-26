Paul Rudd FaceTimes with His 'Cousin Mandy' on 'Saturday Night Live' – Watch Now!





Paul Rudd made a hysterical appearance on Saturday Night Live!

In his sketch, the 51-year-old actor FaceTimed with his “cousin” Mandy, played by Heidi Gardner.

The sketch followed Paul and Mandy as they caught up after not seeing each other for decades.

“I haven’t seen you since I was seven,” Paul says. “I’m grown. I’ve got a wife, I’ve got a demanding job.”

Mandy then mentions that she did hear that film industry had “shut down.”

“I saw the movie Wonder Woman did with all the other celebrities where they sang all the, ‘Imagine, all the people…’ So, you weren’t famous enough to be in it?” Mandy said to Paul, referencing Gal Gadot‘s viral star-studded music video.

Watch the sketch!

