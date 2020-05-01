Paul Rudd Introduces the ‘Parks & Rec’ Special as His Character Bobby Newport! (Video)

Paul Rudd reunited with his Parks and Recreation family to introduce the special episode that the cast created while social distancing!

The 51-year-old actor, who played Bobby Newport on the hit NBC comedy series, filmed a video to tell viewers how the special was made to raise money for Feeding America.

“Hi, my name is Bobby Newport and as you can see, I’m in Switzerland at my family’s private fox hunting estate, but I haven’t caught any yet. They’re so fast. I get close and it’s like, zoom, they’re gone. Anyways, my friend Leslie Knope asked me if I would read this message,” Paul said while in character.

At the end of the video, Paul, as Bobby, said, “Is something going on? I don’t watch the news.” After someone tells him, he looked shocked and said, “What?!” as the camera cut to black.