Paul Simon praises ‘extraordinary’ rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by health workers

The singer and songwriter reposted a video of the “extraordinary” performance, which features UK National Health Service (NHS) workers performing a choral cover of the song in English and Welsh, to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The video pays tribute to staff at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru in north Wales, which has been converted from a theater into a field hospital to treat coronavirus patients in the area.

Musician, pianist and television presenter Jools Holland opens the performance on his piano, paying tribute to “all of the extraordinary people in the NHS and the brilliant people working to support them in north Wales.”