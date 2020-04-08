Paul Walker Laughs Uncontrollably In Never-Before-Seen Video Shared By Daughter Meadow

In a reminder to what a bright light her dad was, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is sharing a personal of her dad bursting into laughter after she surprised him on set. This comes over six years after his tragic death.

Get your tissues out, cause this video is going to make you well up. The late Paul Walker‘s 21-year-old daughter Meadow has shared a personal and never-before-seen video she took of her dad, where she surprised him on set. It gave him a scare at first, before he burst into uncontrollable laughter. It’s such a heartbreaking reminder of how happy and full of life the Fast and the Furious star was before he was tragically killed on Nov. 30, 2013 when the Porsche he was a passenger in slammed into a tree in Santa Clarita, CA during a fundraiser car show.

Meadow captioned the video, “I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx,” apparently referring to everyone in self-quarantine due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. In it, she opens up the sliding door to his bedroom in his movie set trailer and says “Hi!” and it completely took her dad by surprise. He initially did a whoop with scare before falling backwards onto his bed and bursting into a fit of laughter.

“What the hell? You just scared the hell out of me!” he said with a big grin on his face while clasping his chest. What the hell are you doing? No way…no way!” he excitedly said, so happy to see his daughter. Meadow fell into her dad’s arms as they had a massive hug. It was clear he wasn’t expecting her, and his daughter’s visit on a movie set was incredibly welcome by her loving dad.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who plays Gisele in the F&F franchise left a “❤️” in the comments. Fans were divided between smiling and crying…or sometimes both at seeing new video of Paul nearly seven years after his tragic passing. “This video makes me wanna cry everytime when I’m watching this… Rest in peace, Paul 💙,” user kulkaweb wrote while fan emma commented, “This makes me smile so big.” User riroudiag added, “Thank you Meadow for sharing this with us it touches me a lot to see how Paul he was with you I love him very much and I could never forget him in my whole life R.I.P Paul Walker.” Clearly, Meadow’s instincts were right that this was the perfect time to share this beloved video of her dad.