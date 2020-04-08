Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow posts sweet home video featuring the late actor: ‘I never thought I’d share this’

Paul Walker’s daughter has shared an old home video of her surprising the actor on his birthday. Walker died in 2013 at age 40.

“I never thought I’d share this,” Meadow Walker, 21, captioned the clip. “But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe.”

The footage finds her creeping into a movie set trailer and surprising Walker, who seems genuinely shocked to see his daughter.

The pair then roll around in a hug in a sweet moment that’s now been viewed more than 900,000 times on Instagram.

Gal Gadot and Tyrese, who have also starred in the franchise, left comments reacting to the video.

Walker died in November 2013, not long after Meadow’s 15th birthday, in a car crash during a break from filming Fast & Furious 7.

Meadow, whose godfather is Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, now works extensively with the Paul Walker Foundation, the charity established in 2015 in her father’s name.

She announced last month that the charity is teaming with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to make sure children are being fed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

