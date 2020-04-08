Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Rare Video of Her Late Father – Watch

Meadow Walker is remembering her late father, Paul Walker.

The now 21-year-old daughter of the Fast & The Furious star, who sadly died at 40 in a car crash in 2013, shared a sweet, never-before-seen memory on her Instagram on Tuesday (April 7).

“I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx,” she captioned the post.

The video features her surprising her dad on his birthday, and his adorable reaction.

“You just scared the hell out of me!” Paul says while laughing.

Watch the sweet moment…