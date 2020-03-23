Paulina Gretzky Shows Beautiful Blonde Sons, River & Tatum, Hugging Each Other On Boat Ride

Paulina Gretzky has proven that she’s spending quality time with her family amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, she’s capturing and sharing cute moments with her sons on IG.

Just weeks after unwinding at her brother Ty Gretzky‘s wedding, Paulina Gretzky, 31, jumped on a boat with her adorable sons, River, 2, and Tatum, 5, and shared the happy moment with her followers on Instagram. In a sweet Instagram story posted on her account on March 23, Paulina shared a photo of her blonde sons riding on a boat with their arms wrapped around each other. And over the photo, she wrote, “Brothers”, followed by a white heart. It’s not clear where they were headed, but it was sweet to see such a precious moment during the coronavirus outbreak.

As we previously told you, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky‘s daughter danced the night away with her partner, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, 35, at Ty’s wedding on Feb. 29, just a few weeks before everyone was ordered to stay at home and quarantine, so the spread of the coronavirus could slow down. In videos, which were shared after the event, Paulina could be seen wearing a sexy black dress with a plunging neckline and slit up her thigh. And the pair looked as if they were really having a ball!

Even now, with everything that’s going on, it seems clear that Paulina is doing everything she can to keep smiles on her sons’ faces. After all, who wouldn’t want to go exploring on a cool boat like they were? It looks like they had such a fun time together! Paulina didn’t say where they were, but if we had to venture a guess, based on the background, we’d have to say it looks like Florida. Paulina has quite a few family videos from Florida on her IG account, and the background looks very similar.

In August 2013, Dustin and Paulina got engaged after seven months of dating. They have two sons, Tatum Gretzky, who was born on January 19, 2015, and River Jones, who was born on June 12, 2017.