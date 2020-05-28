Paulina Porizkova shares unfiltered, makeup-free selfie: ‘This is what I actually look like’

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is getting real on the ‘gram.

The former catwalk queen and widow of Cars rocker Ric Ocasek is dispelling some of her model mystique thanks to an unfiltered, unretouched and makeup-free selfie she’s shared with fans on Instagram. According to the 55-year-old mother of two, the image shows her fresh out of bed and falling, age-wise, somewhere “between J.Lo and Betty White.” (Jennifer Lopez is 50; White is 98.)

“For all of you lovely complimentary peeps, this is what I actually look like,” she wrote. “I think not bad for 55 and no interventions. But most certainly not 22. This is the first-thing-in-the-morning me, no coffee and hair all accidentally waved from sleeping with it in a bun. Looking at my selfies now, I always wonder what’s up with my nose? It keeps getting in the way!”

The candid post won praise from fans who thanked Porizkova for being honest about aging. Andie Macdowell, herself a former model turned actress, was among those cheering the Czech-born beauty on.

“I don’t use filters either,” Macdowell wrote. “I don’t understand what the point is! We need to celebrate how we look exactly right where we are and to me you look perfect.”

“This is how aging is done!” a fan added. “No needles, no toxic fillers, no scalpels. Just great genes and living clean. Gosh you’re gorg!”

“I love how you share all of this with us,” read another comment. “I’m comforted and inspired at the same time.”

“Still beautiful,” one commenter noted. “Thank you for being the real you. We need more role models who are happy in their own skin.”

Though she’s also known for her stunning swimsuit shots, Porizkova has recently used her platform to speak openly about aging, grief and mental health. On May 19, she shared footage of herself crying, telling fans that she was trying “not to be so scared of showing my vulnerability.”

