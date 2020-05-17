Pauly D Claps Back At Fan Who Suggests He Gets A New Hairstyle After He Goes Gel-Free

Don’t come for Pauly D’s hair! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star shut down several fans after they suggested a new style, letting them know that he’s ‘good’!



Pauly D, 39, doesn’t care what people have to say about his gel-free hair style! The Jersey Shore star showed off his at-home do while working out in a video posted to his Instagram account on Saturday, May 16. “In The Gym Working Out The Beard So It Gets Strong,” he wrote, including two arm-flex emojis. Pauly has opted to go au naturel with his look in quarantine, growing in a beard and ditching his usual slicked back, gel look! Some fans weren’t loving the change, however, and let the reality star know in the comments.

“I think it’s time for a new hairstyle,” one of his 4.1 million Instagram followers wrote, prompting Pauly D — born Paul DelVecchio — to clap back! “Thanks the recommendation sis but I’m good,” he responded. Another fan added, “Beard looks great…ever thought about a new hair look as well…,” to which Pauly quipped, “no never thought about it.” A third fan even came for his new, scruffier facial hair, writing “Beard doesn’t connect…” Pauly had the ultimate response for that one, responding, “my Forbes article does.” The DJ has ranked on Forbes list of highest paid DJs several times over the years, coming in at at a cool #15 in 2019’s issue with $11.5 million in earnings — not bad!

The Rhode Island native made waves with his new hair in a TikTok video on May 14! In the clip, Pauly began with his usual, gelled-up look before pulling to reveal his actual lengthier locks! He looked like he was having a blast as the tune “Myself” by Bazzi blared, captioning the video “NO GEL! Who Dis??!! Follow My #TikTok,” along with several fire emojis.

Not surprisingly, he filmed the viral moment in his home gym. “Damn Pauly For a second I thought it was wolverine,” one confused follower hilariously commented, with others complimented the refreshed look. “I like it better without the gel,” another added.

Pauly can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to his changing quarantine looks, including his “quarantine” beard. The DJ revealed he had been letting his facial hair grow in on April 25, and his fans thought he was barely recognizable! “It’s like he face swapped with someone,” one confused follower wrote, while another even tried to make it seem like the photo was of someone who just looked like him!