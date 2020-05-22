Pauly D’s quarantine beard and other stories from this week

“Jersey Shore’s” DJ Pauly D looks almost unrecognizable after growing a beard while in quarantine. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a quiet day off on their second wedding anniversary, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Director Zack Snyder announced during a virtual Q&A screening of “Man of Steel” that his long-fabled cut of “Justice League” will hit HBO Max in 2021. Amanda Kloots shared that husband Nick Cordero’s health is taking a “step forward,” days after his health took a “downturn” due to coronavirus complications. And Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli may face prison time as they changed their pleas to guilty in the college admissions scandal.
‘Jersey Shore’ star DJ Pauly D unrecognizable in ‘sophisticated’ quarantine beard: ‘Doesn’t even look like him!’
Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Take the Day Off to Celebrate Their Anniversary “as a Family”
HBO Max will release the Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ and DC fans are thrilled: ‘We’ve done the impossible!’
Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He Has Taken a ‘Step Forward’: ‘It’s Been Another Roller Coaster’
Lori Loughlin faces prison after officially changing plea to guilty in college admissions scandal — but it’s not a done deal