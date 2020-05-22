Pauly D’s quarantine beard and other stories from this week

“Jersey Shore’s” DJ Pauly D looks almost unrecognizable after growing a beard while in quarantine. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a quiet day off on their second wedding anniversary, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Director Zack Snyder announced during a virtual Q&A screening of “Man of Steel” that his long-fabled cut of “Justice League” will hit HBO Max in 2021. Amanda Kloots shared that husband Nick Cordero’s health is taking a “step forward,” days after his health took a “downturn” due to coronavirus complications. And Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli may face prison time as they changed their pleas to guilty in the college admissions scandal.

