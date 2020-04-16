Pavitra Rishta duo Asha Negi and Ritvik Dhanjani’s BREAK UP news leave fans mighty UPSET — view tweets | Bollywood Life

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s break up story has shocked everyone. The two met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and played the characters of Arjun Kirloskar and Purvi Deshmukh. Fans had started shipping Rithvik and Asha and even started a ship name called #AshVik. And when the news of their break up came out, fans were devastated. They took started flooding the messages for them hoping that the news is not true and they are still very much together. Also Read – SHOCKING! Pavitra Rishta actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi break up after 6 years of togetherness?

Fans have been sharing their disappointment on Twitter and praying and wishing that the news is not true. They have been sharing images and Asha and Rithvik together and asking their favourite duo to clarify the news and deny this horrible news. A video clip of Asha and Rithvik’s from one of the reality TV shows is going viral where he is seen proclaiming his love for Asha on national television. He is also seen crediting Asha on his successful career. Have a look at the fan reaction to Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani‘s break up here: Also Read – Ludo FIRST LOOK! Rajkummar Rao cross-dresses as a woman for this Anurag Basu directorial

Also Read – Rithvik Dhanjani pens a heartwarming Thank-You post for Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and others for the surprise birthday bash

F#ck you bitchess I am gonna be positive!!they are my only stan forever like no one can beat themm ??

Please #ashvik please say this rumour of separation is fake!

??? P.s they r still following each other n below ss is of asha’s recent post! Rithvik liked it?hopeful af! pic.twitter.com/cSn2WgExxp — Nidhi (@Nidhi_NIA) April 16, 2020

After this heartbreaking news of #Ashvik I’m scared of shipping #SidNaaz 7 years not a joke ohhh god can’t believe this ??? — Jit (@jith_SZ) April 16, 2020

They love each other they still do and they will forever be with each other

No matter what

They are crazy and so in love when they are together?

And they will get married one day

I’m not believing any news until they confirm it#AshVik pic.twitter.com/KOgxAUUGEx — TishaPradhan (@TishaPradhan7) April 15, 2020

My TL is filled with #AshVik only! This shows how much they were loved and how much people believed in their love?? — ❥?????? (@ArpitaCreations) April 15, 2020

If #Ashvik really broked up-mera pyar se vishwas uth jayega. I really loved dem frm “Pavitra Rishta” n always wnted dem to b couple n dy actly came out as a power couple. Neva shipped dem bt always adore dem n watched der IVs n Vms ?? i hope its false plz god-its heart wrenchng — ❥ ?????? ツ (@the_zakirah) April 15, 2020

They r still following each other & their pics r still in their respective accounts. Looks like media r always behind couples & waits for their break up news & publish it for making some money. #Ashvik — Najah Nurain Ekra (@NurainNajah) April 16, 2020

rithvik-asha’s breakup rumours are going around and idk how to feel. i’ve always had this unconditional faith in them, never imagined them parting ways for once. if they confirm it, i’m gonna have an emotional breakdown.. i’ll never get attached to another celeb couple again — nyctophile. (@sprihaxx) April 15, 2020

From purvi and arjun to asha and rithvik

From pavitra rishta to Yeh hai aashiqui

From nach baliye to rithvik motivating her on KKK 6

Seen it all

I believe in them #AshVik

But my mind rn: pic.twitter.com/uOiCwxF9eE — ANSHI (@hasty_anxious) April 16, 2020

You seee them!!!

Legit THE BESTTTTT!

NO ONE CAN MATCH THEM ??#AshVik please say this rumour is FAKE!!

Pleasee ??? I’ll find death otherwise?? pic.twitter.com/Uw3nDl058l — Nidhi (@Nidhi_NIA) April 16, 2020

God please bless these two??

Save them from the negativity#AshVik https://t.co/wO08KSGEFl — Shubhi✨? (@SidNaaz2814) April 16, 2020

#AshVik ! ? Let the rumours be wrong! ? — Siyappa Queen ? (@CpMissX) April 16, 2020

It is fake,fake and fake. I don’t believe in this stupid things.

I really love them,they are perfect for each other. If there is any problem between them they can solve it in their way.Over and out.#AshVik — yasminrokaiya (@yasminrokaiya) April 16, 2020

I’m actually shocked to hear the rumours about #AshVik but you should never believe anything that doesn’t get confirmed or denied by both themselves. Don’t speculate and let them come out with whatever they have to say in their own time. #AshaNegi #RithvikDhanjani — ✴️ S Thoughts (@SurbhiZoyaSanam) April 16, 2020

The Only real life couple I adore in this industry. If ashvik broke up sorry I don’t believe n love ???

no no it’s not possible it’s not true @rithvik_RD @AshaNegi7 plz plz confirm it’s fake news only??? #Ashvik — Jithu (@jitha_jithu) April 16, 2020

I just hope and pray this whole breakup fiasco is a rumour ?

If they called it quits…..?

Not gonna believe in love anymore ?#AshVik — GracefullyGorgeous (@_GetSetGo) April 15, 2020

Talking about Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s work front, they had also participated in Nach Baliye 6 which they went on to win. As per the reports, the two had broken up a month ago and their friends are very well aware of their break-up. In fact, the report further states that Rithvik had moved out of the apartment that they shared together.

While talking about their relationship earlier in an interview with TOI, Rithvik had said, “We weren’t attracted towards each other in the beginning.” Asha, on the other hand, had thought that Rithvik was snobbish and full of himself. “Much later, as I got to know him better I discovered that he is a gem of a person and a great friend,” the actress had said in one of her interviews before.

