Pavitra Rishta duo Asha Negi and Ritvik Dhanjani’s BREAK UP news leave fans mighty UPSET — view tweets | Bollywood Life

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s break up story has shocked everyone. The two met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and played the characters of Arjun Kirloskar and Purvi Deshmukh. Fans had started shipping Rithvik and Asha and even started a ship name called #AshVik. And when the news of their break up came out, fans were devastated. They took started flooding the messages for them hoping that the news is not true and they are still very much together. Also Read – SHOCKING! Pavitra Rishta actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi break up after 6 years of togetherness?

Talking about Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s work front, they had also participated in Nach Baliye 6 which they went on to win. As per the reports, the two had broken up a month ago and their friends are very well aware of their break-up. In fact, the report further states that Rithvik had moved out of the apartment that they shared together.

While talking about their relationship earlier in an interview with TOI, Rithvik had said, “We weren’t attracted towards each other in the beginning.” Asha, on the other hand, had thought that Rithvik was snobbish and full of himself. “Much later, as I got to know him better I discovered that he is a gem of a person and a great friend,” the actress had said in one of her interviews before.

