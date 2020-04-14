Pay Tribute to Ambedkar by Reading Preamble at Home, Providing Relief to Poor: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to pay their tributes to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by reading the preamble to the Constitution and contributing as much as possible to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an audio message, Gandhi highlighted that Ambedkar used to say be educated, organised and struggle, adding this is the “guiding principle for us”.

Paying rich tributes to the architect of the Constitution on his 129th birth anniversary, the Congress general secretary said Ambedkar had a massive contribution in the building of India. The work done by him for Dalits, deprived and backwards can never be forgotten by the country, she said.

“Every year we celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, but this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are not able to get out of our homes,” she said. “I appeal to everyone that on this birth anniversary of Babasaheb, people should read the preamble of the Constitution at home and then provide as much relief as possible to the needy in their areas while adhering to the guidelines of the lockdown.”

It was Ambedkar’s dream that all the poor, farmers and every Indian should get their rights, and no one should sleep empty stomach, the Congress leader said, adding “we have to ensure this”.

Earlier in a tweet, Gandhi said Ambedkar’s Constitution emphasised on equality and brotherhood.

“Today, on the day of his birth anniversary, we are entering the second phase of the lockdown,” she said. “At such a time, the resolution of equality and brotherhood needs to be reinforced more firmly.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the great social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution.