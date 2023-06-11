PAYDAY™ 3 to be released on September 21st 2023

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starbreeze today announces that PAYDAY 3 will be released on September 21st 2023. The game will be available Day-1 on Xbox Game Pass, on Xbox Series X|S, Playstation®5, Epic Games Store and Steam®. Suggested retail price is $39.99 for the Standard Edition of the base game and you can pre-order PAYDAY 3 here, starting today. Downloadable content (DLC) is planned to be released regularly after the games release, utilizing Starbreeze’ Games as a Service-model. Starbreeze, PLAION and Xbox will undertake joint marketing activities leading up to, and after, the launch of PAYDAY 3. Watch the Xbox Showcase world-exclusive gameplay trailer here.

Game description:

PAYDAY 3 takes players to the city of unlimited possibilities – New York City. The Payday Gang, consisting of Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains return from retirement, and find themselves in the Big Apple after an unknown threat appears, shattering the illusion of peacefully living on the “right” side of the law. As they say, “Leopards can’t change their spots”, and thanks to years of experience and a mysterious new player in the criminal underworld, they quickly get their hands on the first lucrative heists and leave their explosive calling card with the city’s security and police forces.

Players will discover new ways to pull off the perfect heist thanks to new skills, gadgets and weapons while the PAYDAY 3 storyline will continuously expand with new content and challenges.

PAYDAY 3 Features:

· The Tightest Crew – The legendary Payday Crew, feared by the law and underworld alike, is back. New York City has a lot of opportunities for a heister with a plan.

· Give in to your greed – Give outlet to your greed and let loose in PAYDAY 3. Claim any valuables you might come across in order to build a private arsenal of weapons, cosmetics and accolades.

· The Art of Heisting – In PAYDAY 3 the choice is in the hands of the players. Choose your equipment, your skills and your approach. Each heist will play differently depending on the choices you make.

· Thrive in Co-op – play heists with elegance, as in Ocean’s Eleven, or go toe-to-toe with the security services, as in HEAT. Each playthrough is unique and full of action and tension!

Additional information:

Developed by: Starbreeze Entertainment

Publisher: PLAION/Deep Silver

Co-publisher: Starbreeze Entertainment

Suggested Retail Price (SRP): $39.99 (Standard Edition)

Play Early: September 18th 2023 for Silver and Gold Editions

Availability: September 21st 2023; Day-1 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation®5, Epic Games Store and Steam®

For more information, see www.paydaythegame.com.

Implications on Starbreeze’s ongoing rights issue

As a consequence of this announcement, Starbreeze will prepare and publish a supplement to the rights issue prospectus that was published on May 26, 2023. The prospectus supplement will be published as soon as it has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) (the “SFSA“). Shareholders and other investors who have subscribed, or applied for subscription, for shares in the rights issue are entitled to withdraw their subscription or application after publication of the prospectus supplement. The withdrawal period (two business days) will commence on the business day following the SFSA’s approval of the prospectus supplement. This may affect the timetable for completion of the rights issue. More information will be included in the prospectus supplement and be communicated in due course.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Sjögren, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)8-209 229, email: ir@starbreeze.com

Mats Juhl, CFO

Tel: +46(0)8-209 229, email: ir@starbreeze.com

This information is information that Starbreeze AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 20.00 CEST on June 11, 2023.

About Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console games targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B.

For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

