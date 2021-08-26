PayPal now lets UK customers buy and sell Bitcoin

PayPal is expanding its cryptocurrency offering.

On Monday, the company started rolling out the ability to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies to customers in the UK.

Four cryptocurrencies will initially be supported: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Other features include real-time price monitoring as well as educational content on the topic of cryptocurrencies.

PayPal first rolled out cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. in October 2020. The company also expanded its offering in May this year, allowing customers to transfer and withdraw their crypto to third-party wallets. Today marks the first time the company has launched these features outside of the U.S.

“We are committed to continue working closely with regulators in the UK, and around the world, to offer our support—and meaningfully contribute to shaping the role digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce,” Jose Fernandez da Ponte, VP and general manager, blockchain, crypto and digital currencies at PayPal, said in a statement.

Other companies that offer crypto purchases in the UK include Revolut, Coinbase, and Binance.

The new features will start rolling out to customers in the UK this week, and should be available for all eligible customers “within the next few weeks,” both on the PayPal website and in the PayPal mobile app.