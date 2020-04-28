Paytm First Games registers 5 million app downloads amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Paytm First Games, a gaming platform, announced on Monday that it has registered over five million app downloads during the ongoing lockdown. The gaming app has become a popular option for stay-at-home entertainment. Games like Ludo and Rummy registering four to five times growth, as per the company’s official release.

The mobile company’s gaming platform mentioned that it has more than half a million daily active gamers on the platform, spending anywhere between 32 to 45 minutes engaged in more than 100 games.

The app offers free to play casual games across racing, action, shooting, arcade, and also offers skill-based games like Rummy. The gaming app recently concluded e-sports challenge ‘Clash Royale’ saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament.

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO – Paytm First Games stated in the official release: “We continue to see a rise in user growth amidst the lockdown with over 1 lakh new users joining the platform every day. Our platform offers a variety of games across genres and players are also able to win rewards leading to healthy retention of these users.

He added: “In order to cater to the growing engagement, we have added over 25 new games in the last 2 weeks and continue to receive a lot of interest from studios across India who wish to partner and showcase their games to our users.”

Paytm First Games informed that it offers more than 300 popular games including Rummy, Ludo, Three Cards, Bubble Shooter, 8 Ball Pool, Fantasy Football, and Bike Racing to its users. Among these games, Rummy and Ludo have gained the maximum traction with users and are played by more than six lakh gamers every day.