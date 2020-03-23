PCB planning to hold remaining PSL matches in November if situation improves



The PCB . (Source: File Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold the remaining matches of PSL-5 in November provided the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves in the next few months, its CEO Wasim Khan has said.

The PSL was suspended last Tuesday after the PCB revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms of the coronavirus, but Khan said the remaining matches may be held during the 10-day window available in November.

“We have to first sit down and discuss the situation with all the franchise owners because there are also suggestions that Multan Sultans which topped the points table should be declared winners or to have these remaining matches before the PSL-6 early next year,” he told the media in a teleconference.

Khan said the Board is in good financial health and it will not face any crisis for a year even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

READ | Umar Akmal charged under anti-corruption code, faces lifetime ban

“The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and sports globally. In this crisis time at present we have money and are not facing any financial crisis,” he said.

He also confirmed that the Board had suffered some financial losses due to the rescheduling, changes and suspension of the Pakistan Super League.

READ | Alex Hales in self isolation, shuts down premature COVID-19 rumours

“Approximately our losses are around 200 million rupees due to loss of gate money and some sponsorship revenues,” he said.

He, however, said the Board had earned considerably from sale of television, radio, digital media and sponsorships in the PSL.

Khan said the PCB had also suffered revenue losses of around USD 3 to 4 million due to the postponement of the ODI and Test match against Bangladesh which were to be held in April but have been postponed due to the pandemic.

He said the Board was in search of new sponsors and broadcasters for its domestic and international matches.

READ | Javed Miandad explains why Kohli is his favourite Indian batsman

Responding to a question, Khan said Pakistan’s next commitments were tours of Ireland, the Netherlands and England from June onwards and the new domestic season from September-October.

“But everything will depend now how this coronavirus situation develops. It is a big challenge for all sports and sports world bodies, including cricket.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.