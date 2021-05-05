PDF Pro 2 – PDF editor to create, edit, convert and merge PDFs – 100% Compatible with Adobe Acrobat – for Windows 10, 8.1, 7



Price: $29.99

(as of May 05,2021 20:02:58 UTC – Details)





Product Description

System requirements:

For Windows 10, 8, 7 (32 and 64-bit versions)

Internet access required for activation

This is a 3 user license

More than a simple PDF reader or editor!



This program makes editing PDFs as easy as editing text documents, which includes formatting text, inserting images and adjusting the layout.

The fact that it offers great value for money makes it the perfect software for students, professionals, small businesses and anyone who is not keen on spending a fortune but still requires maximum functionality.

Some of the major functions:

Create and edit interactive forms

Compare two PDFs side by side

Drag and drop images to create entire photo albums

Drag and drop to merge PDF documents into a single file

Apply page numbering

Sort, delete and rotate pages

Apply watermarks

Find and replace fonts

Learn about our NEW functions:



Create interactive forms

It takes only a few clicks to add interactive elements, like selection lists, checkboxes or input fields, to your PDF form. These forms can then easily be filled out by anyone using a standard PDF reader.

Compare PDFs

The side-by-side view allows you to quickly compare two PDF documents with synchronized scrolling. This feature is especially handy during translations or while browsing through document revisions of the same file. A single click will reveal even the smallest of changes!

Create snapshots

The new screenshot tool can capture any portion of your document quickly and easily with custom formats, resolutions and color depths, including alpha channel support. Simply capture the parts that really matter to you!

Handy bates numbering

Process any number of files or entire folders and add numbers, texts, e.g. headers and footers, or date stamps with incredible ease.

And there is more…



Seamless image editing

Usually, you would have to export the image, open it in the external editor, save the changes and then reimport it into the PDF. With Ashampoo PDF Pro, a single click opens the image in your preferred editor and, once you hit save, the software will then ask you whether you wish to apply the changes to the PDF document.

Find and replace colors

Sometimes, you need to replace colors through the entire document, e.g. to adapt its design to company or project requirements. The new find and replace feature makes it easy: Just select the color to be replaced, followed by the replacement.

Convert documents

Ashampoo PDF Pro features a mature OCR engine that converts scanned characters into computer-editable text. Naturally, the program also features seamless file exchanges with Microsoft Word.

Find and replace

Not only can you replace text at the click of a button but also hyperlinks, fonts and colors. It’s the fastest and easiest way to adjust the design of your document and you can even apply this feature across multiple files.

and even more…



Comment, edit and highlight

Ashampoo PDF Pro is the comfortable way to add comments to your PDFs, highlight important passages or add drawings for clarification. Built-in stamps like “Approved!” or “Confidential!” further help you mark up your documents.

Fill out and print forms

Save time and fill out your forms on your PC instead of printing and filling them out the old-fashioned way.

Insert, edit, move and crop objects as needed. You can even use them as watermarks to protect your intellectual property or clone them for easy reuse.

Document protection

Thanks to strong AES-encryption, your PDFs are protected against unauthorized and unwanted actions such as opening, editing, printing or text extraction. You decide what recipients can and can’t do with your files!

Format, revise and recompose

Rearrange and delete or crop and rotate individual pages as you see fit. You can even insert pages from other PDF documents or combine multiple documents into a single file with incredible ease.

Feel free to get in touch with us whenever you have questions or need assistance. We are here to help!

MAXIMUM FUNCIONALITY – create interactive forms, compare PDFs, bates numbering, find and replace text or colors, convert documents, OCR engine, comment, highlight, fill out and print forms, document protection and others

MULTIPLE COMPUTERS – you can use this program on up to 3 PCs – there is no expiry date and no suscription

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY – why spend a fortune if you can have maximum functionality at a reasonable price – this also fits the requirements of companies very well

EASY TO INSTALL AND USE – well-structured user-interface, in-program instructions, free tech support whenever you need it





