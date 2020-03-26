Peabody Awards Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Click here to read the full article.

The Peabody Awards ceremony, which had been scheduled for June 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, organizers said Thursday. It puts a halt for now to plans to hold the ceremony in Southern California for the first time.

“The safety of guests, staff, as well as partners involved in the annual ceremony remains top priority and as such, Peabody is monitoring the situation to determine a more appropriate time to host the ceremony,” the group said in a statement today.

Nominations for this year’s awards, which honor the year’s best stories from broadcasting, digital media, entertainment, the documentary world and news programming, had not been announced. That was coming in April, and winners were scheduled to be revealed in May ahead of the ceremony.

“Since the Peabody Board of Jurors traditionally conduct face-to-face deliberations to determine nominees and winners, the timeline for those announcements are also under review,” said the Peabodys.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Last year’s 78th annual ceremony was in May at Cipriani Wall Street in New York and hosted by Ronan Farrow.

