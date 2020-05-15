Pearce to write to PM urging Sheean VC rethink

news, local-news,

Braddon Liberal MHR Gavin Pearce says he will write to Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ask that the federal government reconsider its decision not to recommend Tasmanian war hero Edward ‘Teddy’ Sheean for a Victoria Cross. Mr Pearce said yesterday that he was “satisfied” that the matter had been “considered comprehensively”, but he later clarified on radio that he was less pleased with the decision itself. “[Ordinary] Seaman Edward ‘Teddy’ Sheean is one of Tasmania’s favourite sons and he’s immortalised in history,” he told LAFM. IN OTHER NEWS: “I’m disappointed with the decision and yet I am satisfied that that process has been done comprehensively and that’s what I said I was satisfied with. I’m not satisfied with the decision. “I will write to the Prime Minister over the weekend, representing the views of most Tasmanians and that reconsideration should be given. “I will fight tooth and nail to protect his legend and the acts that he did, his reputation and his honour.” The late Sheean was just 18 when he strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun on the HMAS Armidale amidst an assault off the coast of present-day East Timor in December 1942, shooting down at least one Japanese bomber as the surviving Armidale crew members abandoned ship. He was mentioned in dispatches for his bravery. Since 2011, there have been two reviews into Sheean’s actions, seeking to determine whether he qualified for a Victoria Cross for Australia. The first of these reviews, conducted in 2011-13, concluded that no action should be taken to recognise Sheean with further honours for his gallantry or valour. However, a 2019 review, also undertaken by the independent Defence Honours and Awards Appeals Tribunal, produced a report advising the nation’s Defence Minister to recommend to the Sovereign that Sheean be awarded a VC. But the federal government chose to ignore the advice, ruling that there wasn’t enough compelling new evidence to support Sheean’s case. The decision has incensed Sheean’s family, as well as state Veterans’ Affairs Minister Guy Barnett, who has spearheaded the Sheean VC campaign. Tasmanian Labor senator Anne Urquhart said it was “disgraceful” that the “extraordinarily courageous” Sheean had not been honoured. “We must maintain the fight for a just and fair outcome and not capitulate in the face of what appears to be a face-saving exercise on the part of the Minister for Defence and the upper echelons of the military bureaucracy,” Senator Urquhart said. “I urge Teddy Sheean’s family and supporters not to give up on this struggle.” What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/d0952ead-02bf-4367-8b2b-774b1a501211.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg