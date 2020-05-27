Jimmys Post

Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews to Play Virtual Relief Concert

Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews to Play Virtual Relief Concert

Seattle’s best are about to come together for something massive. And no, we’re not talking about the ’95-96 SuperSonics.

Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and Macklemore are some of the biggest names behind All In WA’s newly announced virtual COVID-19 relief concert. It airs on June 10.

The show — also featuring Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Allen Stone, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and others — will be streamed on Twitch via Amazon Music’s channel, as well as on local Seattle television stations KING 5 and KONG at 7 pm PST.

The money raised through the broadcast will be put toward several local organizations working on youth homelessness, food security and other issues. All In WA has already raised $20 million of its $65 million goal and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he will match individual donations under $1 million, with a cap at $25 million in total.

“Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press release.

For more information on the mega performance, visit All In WA’s website. More performers are set to be announced.

 

Source link

admin

Related News

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Is this Stacey Hampton’s new man? Married At First Sight star cosies up to muscular tattooed male known only as Mick and wears his $40,000

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Footy WAG Rebecca Judd debuts a surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail in Today show promotional picture – but her response after being called

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Sydney breakfast radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were slammed by medical professionals on Monday after they allowed anti-vaxxer Pete Evans to express

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *