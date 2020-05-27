Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews to Play Virtual Relief Concert

Seattle’s best are about to come together for something massive. And no, we’re not talking about the ’95-96 SuperSonics.

Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile and Macklemore are some of the biggest names behind All In WA’s newly announced virtual COVID-19 relief concert. It airs on June 10.

The show — also featuring Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Allen Stone, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and others — will be streamed on Twitch via Amazon Music’s channel, as well as on local Seattle television stations KING 5 and KONG at 7 pm PST.

The money raised through the broadcast will be put toward several local organizations working on youth homelessness, food security and other issues. All In WA has already raised $20 million of its $65 million goal and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he will match individual donations under $1 million, with a cap at $25 million in total.

“Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press release.

For more information on the mega performance, visit All In WA’s website. More performers are set to be announced.