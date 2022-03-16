PECB University Signs Partnership Agreement with Digital Encode

PECB University has signed a new Academic partnership agreement with Digital Encode Limited, to commit its knowledge, resources, and efforts to provide top-class education to students in Nigeria.

PECB University is an independent institution of higher education focused on business education, which is inspired by the tenets of professionalism of its parent company, PECB Inc. – a world-class certification body for persons on international standards.

On the other hand, Digital Encode is a leading Pan-African professional service and integration firm founded in 2003 that specialises in the design, management, and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications environments, and other Information Technology (IT) infrastructures.

This partnership will ensure that the respective companies will give their expertise-based contribution in offering Executive MBA degrees in Cybersecurity, Business Continuity Management, and Governance Compliance as well as Risk Management.

“PECB University has built a strong reputation in the worldwide market for its expertise in academic degree offerings, and will ensure that our study programs preserve international standards,” says Eric Lachapelle, Dean of PECB University. “We believe that our Executive MBA Programmes in Cybersecurity, Business Continuity Management, and Governance Compliance and Risk Management perfectly complement Digital Encode Limited and this partnership will ensure that potential students get a degree that allows them to earn, retain or get promoted into their intended jobs in Nigeria.”

“We are exhilarated with this strategic academic partnership with PECB University and we believe the partnership will increase our capacity building drive to make Nigeria the ‘Cyber security & IT GRC KNOWLEDGE HUB of Africa. Therefore, this agreement will bring the people of Africa the training that they need to respond to the market request,” said Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale the Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) at Digital Encode Limited.

