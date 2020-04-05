Peek into Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nushrat Bharucha’s quarantine diaries: From hula hoop poetry to cooking

The coronavirus lockdown is now into its second week. For many, this voluntary or forced isolation can take a toll. As if to beat the gloom, many young stars posted happy messages asking all stay safe and positive.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself exercising with a hula hoop, with a message. Only, it wasn’t just a message but written in rhyming verse. She wrote in English and Hindi: “I don’t know why Missing the sun, missing the sky, Hoola-hoop is a must try, Just as much as anda fry, But for now stay home- it’s everyone’s rai.”

The picture is perhaps from one of her holidays abroad.

Ananya Panday, meanwhile, posted a make-up free selfie of herself. Looking fresh as a daisy, Ananya wrote with it: “one day at a time #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive.”

Actor Nushrat Bharucha too has been staying at home and from the look of it, she is enjoying it too. On Saturday, she shared a picture of three generations of her family — her grandmother, her mother and herself — sitting and applying oil on their hair. While Nushrat’s mom does it for her, the elderly lady does it for Nushrat’s mom.

Bhumi Pednekar too posted a make-up free selfie and wrote: “Stay in Stay Safe.” Looks like she was also in the mood of some nostalgia. On her Instagram stories, she posted a clip of a radio as the ‘70 song, ‘Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein Khayal Aata Hai’ played.

Panipat actor Kriti Sanon too has taken a fancy for cooking. She baked a Quinoa Oats banana cake and shared the results. She wrote: “When you wanna bake Banana Bread but you don’t have the correct vessel..and you end up calling it “cake”! Well.. Here’s some Quinoa Oats Banana Cake instead! #KriticalBaking #Quarantine #stayhomeandlearnsomethingnew #stayhome.”

The pandemic and following lockdown has seen many big stars coming forward to donate for various relief funds to help the nation fight the pandemic. Among the stars who done so are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karisma Kapoor among many others.

