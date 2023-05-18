PEI-Genesis Announces Opening of New Production Facility

New Facility in Philadelphia, PA, Provides D-Sub Connectors with Fast Lead Times to Customers

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, announced the opening of a new production site in Philadelphia, PA. This new facility will support the increasing demand for D-Subminiature connectors, arguably the most versatile interconnect product on the market. It will be utilized to supplement PEI’s largest facility in South Bend, Indiana, to enable quick turn value-add D-Sub products to customers worldwide.

“By localizing PEI’s manufacturing capabilities around the world, we can get closer to our customers, allowing us to support their needs more quickly than ever. This new facility in Philadelphia will aid the ever-growing demand for D-Subminiature connectors,” says Steven Fisher, Chairman and CEO of PEI-Genesis.

“With four value-add production facilities worldwide, PEI can get products to customers within days. We will return to the 48-hour service model our customers have come to expect from us,” says Brad Thiel, Director of Global Operations.

Currently, ITT Cannon commercial D-Sub products are certified and approved to be sold to customers. In the coming months, PEI-Genesis will obtain the certification and approval of ITT Cannon’s Mil-Spec D-Sub products and the facility will become AS9100D certified. Later in the year, PEI-Genesis will onboard other industry leading D-Sub connector manufacturers, such as Amphenol PCD and Positronic, and Cinch Connectivity Solutions, to expand and broaden its product offerings.

The D-Sub facility is 16,000 sq ft connected directly to PEI-Genesis’s headquarters and stocks roughly $6 million worth of ITT Cannon connector components and finished goods. This addition brings new job opportunities to the Philadelphia area, providing careers to 30+ locals. A staffing team has been hired and trained to work in the fast-paced work environment required for production under Mike Cordano, Operations Manager.

“Our D-Sub facility is fully equipped with staff and inventory, making it fully operational,” says Mike Cordano, Operations Manager in Philadelphia.

Industry-wide, many customers have been experiencing long lead times for electronic components over the last eighteen months. With PEI-Genesis’s commitment to being the fastest assembler in the world, this new facility allows its customers to receive custom assembled connectors fast with low to no MOQs. PEI is known for taking products with long lead times and making them instantly available in all of their variations.

To browse PEI-Genesis’s offering of D-Sub connector products, please click here.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world’s fastest assemblers of interconnect solutions. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in Philadelphia, PA; South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Gaykowski

215.737.1175

Michelle.Gaykowski@peigenesis.com

Website: http://www.peigenesis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pei-genesis/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PEIGenesis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PEIGenesis

Blog: https://blog.peigenesis.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pei-genesis-announces-opening-of-new-production-facility-301829235.html

SOURCE PEI-Genesis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

