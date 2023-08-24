Pelago Expands Its Services to Indonesia, Empowering Indonesian Travellers to Embrace New Experiences and Explore the World

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pelago, the travel experience platform by Singapore Airlines, is excited to announce its official launch in Indonesia.

Launched in 2021, Pelago has gained recognition for extending Singapore Airlines’ renowned world-class service from the skies to the ground. Pelago ensures that customers can expect the same trust, excellence, and world-class service quality when it comes to at-destination experiences. Now, Pelago is expanding its services to the Indonesian consumer.

In line with its dedication to a seamless experience, Pelago also introduces Indonesian customer service to facilitate interaction for the valued Indonesian customers. This localised support ensures that Indonesian customers can engage with Pelago conveniently.

With an extensive selection of over 8,900 activities and attractions across 1,300+ destinations spanning 62 countries globally, Pelago offers an array of adventures, from healing experiences and explorations of iconic landmarks to the discovery of hidden gems, savouring local culinary delights, indulging in favourite theme parks or K-Pop places, and engaging in cultural immersions like wearing a kimono beneath the blossoming cherry trees. For the thrill-seekers, we offer heart-pounding experiences like bungee-jumping and skydiving, alongside exquisite dining opportunities with a world-class service – all seamlessly accessible through a single, unified platform.

To enhance customers’ journey, new users can utilise the voucher code “PELAGOWELCOME10” to enjoy a 10% discount on their first transaction.

Pelago wants to spark customers’ imagination and make them think about new travel ideas. To bring this vision to life, Pelago is launching a special campaign called “Never Have I Ever” to encourage customers to step outside the comfort zone and try new things. This campaign will feature influencers and involve customers, the audience. Customers will have the chance to share their own “Never Have I Ever” travel moments, inspiring curiosity, creativity, and adventure among fellow travellers.

“We believe that true growth and unforgettable experiences happen when we venture beyond what is familiar,” said Stella Setyiadi, Marketing Lead (Indonesia) at Pelago.

Join Pelago in celebrating the launch and discover a world of exciting possibilities. To learn more about Pelago offerings, explore the vast array of activities, and start planning a next adventure, visit www.pelago.co or follow Pelago on Instagram @discoverpelago.id or Tiktok @discoverpelago.id

About Pelago

As a part of the Singapore Airlines family, travellers are able to earn or use their miles on every booking on Pelago. For more information, please visit www.pelago.co.

