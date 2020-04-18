Pelosi Hits Trump Where It Hurts Over His Coronavirus Briefings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is tuning out of President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus task force briefings.

Pelosi told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday that she doesn’t “really watch them” because Trump ― who frequently brags about the high TV ratings that the news conferences are receiving ― “is contradicting himself either within the same presentation or from the day before.”

So, that’s at least one less viewer.

One example was Trump’s false declaration on Monday that as president he had “total” authority to reopen the nation. Trump then backed down from the claim the following day, saying it was up to the governors, Pelosi noted.

Pelosi had earlier stopped short of telling others not to bother watching the briefings. “People can do whatever they wish,” she said. “I think that it would be important for the president to tell the truth and that the American people insist on the truth. Their lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

Trump has attracted widespread criticism for his briefings, which he frequently uses to repeat falsehoods, tout unproven cures and attack journalists.

He has even drawn scorn from conservative quarters, such as The Wall Street Journal editorial board which described the updates as “boring” and Fox News’ Brit Hume, who suggested Trump should give more air time to public health officials.

