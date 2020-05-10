Pence On Michael Flynn’s Possible Return To Admin: ‘I’d Be Happy’ To See Him Again

Vice President Mike Pence said he would be “happy to see Michael Flynn again” when asked during an interview Friday with Axios if he would be fine with the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general returning to work in the government.

To the shock of legal experts nationwide, the Justice Department on Thursday dropped charges against Flynn, a former White House national security adviser who previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Prior to the Justice Department dropping the charges, President Donald Trump had hinted at potentially pardoning Flynn. The president said late last month that he would “certainly consider” bringing Flynn back into his administration.

Asked Friday if he would be okay with such a move, Pence appeared to say yes.

“I think Gen. Michael Flynn is an American patriot,” the vice president said. “He served this country with great distinction in uniform. And now I believe a decision by the Justice Department lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse. And for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

A representative for Pence did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.