Pence’s Virus Role Enhances His Profile While Showing Limits of His Influence

By touring the Mayo Clinic this past week bare faced while everyone else around him was masked in keeping with the medical center’s policy, Mr. Pence generated a sharp backlash for not adhering to the very precautions he himself has advanced. By showing up at a ventilator plant two days later with a mask covering his face, he also showed that, unlike the president, he was willing to back down in the face of criticism. But then a reporter said his aides threatened retaliation for what they claimed was a violation of an off-the-record agreement.