Penny McNamee sells her Sydney home for $2.05million after just TWO WEEKS on the market

Australian actress Penny McNamee has sold her modern Sydney home after just two weeks on the market, it has been revealed.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Rozelle pad had a price guide of $1.95million and $2.05million.

While the exact selling price was kept under wraps, the publication reports that the Home and Away star offloaded the property ‘at the top end’ of the guide.

Listing agent Cindy Kennedy of McGrath Balmain told the publication that ‘it sold after one open house,’ despite being set to go under the hammer in an online auction on May 30.

‘We had three contracts out after the first Saturday and one person really fell in love with it and was prepared to take it off the market,’ Cindy said, adding that Penny’s confidence in the market had paid off.

Penny, 37, had only listed the freshly-renovated property earlier this month.

The two-storey home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious backyard.

The property also features a well-designed kitchen with elegant white cabinetry and stone countertops.

The timber flooring flows from the front of the home, the bedrooms and into the open dining and living room.

Bi-fold doors then open out to deck, backyard and cubby house – perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Back in the living room, the two skylights allow for natural sunlight to filter through the room.

Penny, who plays Tori Morgan on Home And Away, bought the home back in 2010 for just $779,000 and spearheaded the eight-month long renovation on the home.

Earlier this month, real estate agent Cindy told The Daily Telegraph that the actress was not worried about putting the home up for auction despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

Cindy explained: ‘She sees it as an opportunity because there are not very many houses available for sale, but there is a kind of pent-up demand because a lot of people have missed out on buying and are still looking.’

Penny, her husband Matt and their two children – son Jack, five, and daughter Neve, one – have found their new home in the area which they will be renovating.