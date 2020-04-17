People Are Sharing How Much They Look Like Celebrities On TikTok And These Are Wild
That moment you realize you aren’t dating the real Jason Momoa.
In a trend on TikTok, people have recently started sharing celebrity lookalikes – and while some are a little far-fetched, there are others that are truly uncanny!
So, here are 15 celeb lookalikes that made me do a double take…
TikTok user @winniefarry has been told she looks like Shailene Woodley, Winona Ryder, Dakota Johnson, and Mariah Amato. I think she looks like Shailene the most:
TikTok user @haleygloverr17 gets told she looks like TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio and I totally see why:
TikTok user @cakefacehaze says her boyfriend looks like Jason Momoa and he totally does:
TikTok user @maeciray gets told she resembles Saoirse Ronan…because she does:
TikTok user @cristinacapron often gets mistaken for Blake Lively which makes sense:
TikTok user @m.yster looks exactly like Khleo Thomas when he was a kid (he played Zero in Disney’s Holes movie):
TikTok user @jamialix highly resembles Ariana Grande:
TikTok user @hairbykenzie.t has a client that looks like the female version of Nick Jonas and I can’t stop staring:
And TikTok user @josiah.hughes looks like the male version of Anne Hathaway. Just check it out:
TikTok user @mollythemom truly does look like Amy Adams:
TikTok user @annwinfrey gets told she looks like Christina Moore, who played the mom in Disney’s Jessie series:
And TikTok user @notbrighton gets told he looks like several famous people, but I think he looks most like Timothée Chalamet:
TikTok user @dawnkey regularly gets called Chrissy Teigen, which is pretty accurate:
And, finally, TikTok user @canwejustnot88 who looks like Mariah Carey at certain angles:
