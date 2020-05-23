Jimmys Post

People ‘concerned’ about data sharing: civil liberties advocates

People ‘concerned’ about data sharing: civil liberties advocates

news, local-news,

State government figures showing the number of people who have complained about their photos being shared to a national facial recognition system do not reflect the true level of opposition in the community, civil liberties advocates say. The State Growth Department has said “around 20” people had complained about their driver’s licence photos being shared. But Civil Liberties Australia Tasmanian director Richard Griggs said he had lodged a “group complaint” on behalf of 1245 Tasmanians. He said a response from the government was yet to be received. IN OTHER NEWS: “The fact is people are concerned about having their photo transferred, without their consent, to a facial recognition database in Canberra,” Mr Griggs said. “For some people, the concern is the simple fact they were not informed where their photographs were being sent. It is a matter of common courtesy.” “For others, it is the lack of clarity about what the facial recognition database will be used for, leading to fears it is a step towards constant surveillance by the state. “Others again worry the national database will be a honeypot for hackers and criminals who are attracted to the large store of valuable personal information. “Finally, many are furious that the transfer of sensitive personal information by the Tasmanian government occurred in the absence of any legislative or parliamentary approval at either a state or Commonwealth level.” Mr Griggs said people’s concerns “deserve answers”. Tasmania was the first state to begin uploading driver’s licence data to the national Identity Matching Services system – designed to combat identity crime – after an intergovernmental agreement was struck to upload citizens’ driver’s licence, passport and visa information to various databases managed by the federal government. As at March 18 this year, the state government had uploaded 430,113 of its citizens’ driver’s licence photos. Greens leader Cassy O’Connor urged State Growth Minister Michael Ferguson to “swallow his pride, apologise to these Tasmanians and commence a process that allows their biometric data to be deleted”. It’s understood that the department made a distinction between individual complaints and those contained to the petition but that all complaints were ultimately considered. Mr Ferguson was contacted for comment. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/88ae2754-ed07-42d8-b525-486ba6b25c5b.jpg/r2_0_954_538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *