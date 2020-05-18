‘People Made Fun Of Me Because I Didn’t Look Like My Mother Or Sister’ — Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor (Source: Instagram | @sridevi.kapoor)

Given the paparazzi culture in today’s time, celebrity kids are constantly under media scrutiny and every action of theirs is a news headline. Being in the spotlight from a very young age can have quite a huge impact on how a person views themselves. The late Sridevi‘s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor‘s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, is one such celebrity kid who has been privy to such a life.

In a series called ‘Quarantine Tapes‘, Khushi talks about the insecurities and fears she has had to deal with growing up. The video has glimpses of Khushi’s life — with her family and friends and her years growing up. Khushi introduces herself as a “normal 19-year-old girl” who is “shy and awkward“. She also talks about how she has had to deal with certain hate when people would make fun of her for not looking more like her mother or her sister. She adds that this also affected her eating patterns, her way of dressing and and her self-esteem in more ways than one. Being so young, she says she doesn’t know how to handle the negativity.

But all this also led her to love herself more. She says:

You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it.

Have a look at the video:

The series is conceptualised by one of their friends, Pearl Malik and also featured her sister Janhvi, who spoke about what she learnt in quarantine. Read more about it here.