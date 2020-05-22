People Think Trump Went Full Michael Scott With His Latest Coronavirus Comments

President Donald Trump positively made an absolute mess of announcing he’d tested negative for the coronavirus.

Trump sparked some confusion among reporters outside the White House on Thursday when he said he’d “tested very positively” for the virus that has now killed more than 96,000 people nationwide

“I tested very positively in another sense,” said Trump. “So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So, no, I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it, positively toward the negative.”

