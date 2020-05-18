People who make major life decisions on the toss of a coin end up happier, study says

Making decisions based on the flip of a coin could help you live a happier life, according to a study.

Researchers found that those who make choices using a coin toss are more likely to go ahead with the decision, are more satisfied and have higher overall happiness six month down the line.

Scientists at the University of Chicago, asked people to make significant decisions, such as whether or not to move house, quitting your job or propose. One choice, either affirmative or a negative, was assigned to heads or tails.

Users were also invited to create their own questions, which included ‘should I get a tattoo?’ ‘should I try online dating?’ or ‘should I rent or buy?’.

A study has found that flipping a coin to make major decisions could lead to a happier life

Before tossing their coin, participants were told to identify a third party to verify the outcome, with both receiving follow up surveys after two months and six months.

The findings, published in The Review of Economic Studies, showed that after two months participants favoured the status quo, making a change less frequently than they predicted they would before the toss.

But after six months their bias towards the status quo had gone. And those who were instructed by the coin toss to change their current position were more likely to make the change and reported that they were much happier.

They were also more likely to make the same decision if they had to choose again.

Professor Steven Levitt of the University of Chicago, who led the research, said his those making a decision should ‘choose the action that represents the change’

However, the researchers said the results are ‘inconsistent’ with the conventional theory of choice. Usually those on the margins should, on average, report equal happiness, regardless of which decision they made.

Professor Steven Levitt, of the University of Chicago, said: ‘Society teaches us “quitters never win and winners never quit”, but in reality the data from my experiment suggests we would all be better off if we did more quitting.

‘A good rule of thumb in decision making is, whenever you cannot decide what you should do, choose the action that represents a change, rather than continuing the status quo.’