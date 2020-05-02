Following the Daily Telegraph’s continued mockery of the Chinese government – mockery that won’t stop anytime soon, no matter how many pansygrams they send us – last week China’s People’s Daily singled us out for official communist criticism:

Recently, the “Daily Telegraph” in New South Wales, Australia, tampered with the design of the Chinese national emblem and maliciously linked the New Crown Virus to China.

The national emblem is a symbol of a sovereign state and is sacred and inviolable.

Let’s chat a little about “tampering with designs”. Apparently various automotive designs are definitely not considered “sacred and inviolable” by Chinese manufacturers.

Nor are many copyrighted Western designs and concepts – and all of them are a lot better than that scabby pizza of a national emblem.

The Australian newspaper politicized the epidemic and labelled the virus, ignored basic justice, broke the moral bottom line, and seriously hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. Such bad behavior cannot be condoned.

Note how similar are the People’s Daily’s complaints to the complaints we’ve heard from Sydney’s Chinese consulate. These messages are all coming straight from Beijing.

The New Coronary Pneumonia epidemic can be called a global ethics review, and it can test the quality of civilization.

Yes. And China fails that test.

The media is the recorder of history.

It should consciously cultivate moral integrity, consciously uphold and defend the basic values ​​of human civilization, and keep the bottom line of human civilization.

What have any of those things got to do with Chinese communism?

Media reports should be based on facts and out of conscience.

Ours are. Tell us about yours.

The Australian newspaper has no interest in reflecting these objective realities, but with its inherent ideological prejudice, plays tricks that reverse black and white, revealing its unprofessional background.

To reverse black and white, we always use Chinese laundry powder:

As early as April 1, the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney sent a letter to the newspaper, refuting its arrogant and prejudiced epidemic-related reports on China. Since then, the newspaper staged the same code again and condemned it at the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney. It published an article on April 23 stating that the picture of tampering with the Chinese national emblem was “excellent“ …

It is. Bite me, commies.

UPDATE. Check out all the widows on that People’s Daily page denouncing the Daily Telegraph:

More widows than Wuhan. And the Chinese are supposed to have invented typography.