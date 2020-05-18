Pep Guardiola jets back to England ahead of Manchester City’s potential return to training this week

Pep Guardiola has flown back to England with a view to Manchester City potentially resuming training towards the back end of this week.

The 49-year-old returned to Spain two months ago after the Premier League season was postponed.

Guardiola remained in Barcelona to mourn the passing of his mother, Dolors Sala, who lost her battle with coronavirus.

City started testing their players on Monday, with results usually taking 24 hours to come back. They will then conduct medical and physical examinations.

Clubs can begin training in small groups from Tuesday, although not all teams in the Premier League will start straight away.

Raheem Sterling revealed earlier in the week that players ‘need a full four to five weeks’ of training before matches resume. Striker Sergio Aguero recently admitted that some top-flight stars are ‘scared’ of the impact it could have on their families.

Meanwhile, City captain David Silva – whose contract runs out on June 30 – is expected to stay on until the conclusion of the campaign.