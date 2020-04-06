Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus
“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” read a succeeding tweet.
The College said the donation would go towards the purchase and supply of medical and protective equipment for doctors fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guardiola is considered one of the best managers in the history of the game and previously said he could not have imagined a better upbringing.
“We were not a wealthy family. We were normal people, more poor than rich, in a little town, and every day I was in the streets with no traffic lights, no cars, always playing, bicycling, football, basketball, tennis, pool.
“I remember absolutely that. I would wake up, go out to the street, then school, then back out on the street until mum said: “OK it’s time to have dinner and come back home.”
Cross city rivals Manchester United tweeted its support to Guardiola shortly after City had announced the news.