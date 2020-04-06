Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus







On its official Twitter accoun t, City said that Dolors Sala Carrió, 82, had passed away near Barcelona, Spain.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” read a succeeding tweet.

Guardiola had previously donated €1 million ($1.08 million) to the fight against the virus, helping fund the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and the Medical College of Barcelona.

The College said the donation would go towards the purchase and supply of medical and protective equipment for doctors fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.









