Perfect combination of low power and high performance: Infineon introduces the new AIROC(TM) CYW20829 Bluetooth(R) LE system on chip

MUNICH, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching the AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth® LE system on chip (SoC). The AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC is a Bluetooth 5.3 core spec-compliant device for IoT, smart home and industrial applications. With the right combination of low power and high performance, AIROC CYW20829 is designed to support the entire spectrum of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) use cases for home automation, sensors, lighting, Bluetooth Mesh, remote controls and any other Bluetooth LE-connected IoT application.

“With Infineon’s AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC, designers won’t have to choose between low power and high performance,” said Sonal Chandrasekharan, Vice President of the Bluetooth product line at Infineon. “The device has been designed from the ground up with efficient peripheral design, low leakage silicon with scalable and efficient MIPS, and a low power Bluetooth radio. The solution offers superior RF performance for reliable, robust connections, enabling the best user experience in the latest smart, connected devices.”

The new device integrates a power amplifier with 10 dBm of transmit output power and has receive sensitivity of -98.5 dBm for LE and -106 dBm for LE-LR 125 Kbps for the best link budget in the AIROC Bluetooth portfolio. The best-in-class RF performance offers reliable, robust connectivity without compromising low power – making the CYW20829 ideal for a wide range of applications in smart home, smart building, medical, industrial, mesh and human interface devices (e.g., keyboard, mouse, remote control).

The CYW20829 is the first Infineon AIROC Bluetooth SoC to use the ARM® Cortex® M33. The Bluetooth LE subsystem is architected for low current consumption with a highly optimized radio and an ARM Cortex M33 core focused as the Bluetooth controller. A second ARM Cortex M33 with a floating-point unit is dedicated for customer applications and can be clocked up to 96 MHz to provide high performance compute at low power.

The application sub-system is highly integrated with configurable serial communication blocks that can be turned into UART/I2C/SPI as needed, multiple timer/counter pulse-width modulators, I2S, PDM, CAN and LIN interfaces. Security is built into the platform architecture with a ROM based root of trust, a TRNG, eFuse for custom keys and cryptography acceleration. For added flexibility, AIROC CYW20829 also supports XIP from external flash as well as encryption on the fly for content on the flash.

The AIROC CYW20829 is supported by ModusToolbox™. ModusToolbox is a collection of easy-to-use software and tools enabling rapid development of Bluetooth enabled IoT solutions. Brainstorm new ideas and get support for the AIROC Bluetooth and Multiprotocol system on chip family via the Infineon Developer Community with direct access to online applications support engineers.

The AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC is currently sampling to select customers. More information on AIROC CYW20829 is available at www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/airoc20829.

Infineon’s AIROC wireless products, including Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos, have shipped more than a billion devices and are the go-to choice for IoT solutions. The broad portfolio includes high-performing, reliable, ultra-low-power products that deliver robust industry-leading performance.

AIROC products leverage a common software framework across Android, Linux, RTOS platforms and are pre-integrated with Infineon’s ModusToolbox software and tools, allowing developers to deliver high-quality, differentiated products to market on time and on budget.

