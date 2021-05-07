Perfect PDF 11 PREMIUM – PDF reading & editing software with OCR text recognition technology – compatible with Windows 10, 8 and 7



Price: $49.99

(as of May 07,2021 07:44:29 UTC – Details)





Product Description

The all-in-one solution for your PDF files



Perfect PDF 11 Premium is a high-performance software that allows you to convert your documents into the universally-readable PDF format.

But there is more than that!

More than a simple conversion tool

This program offers an extensive toolkit of helpful editing functions.

Get started swiftly

Watch our video tutorials to get started with your first project – they are saved on the disk from which you install this software.

System requirements

Installation CD and download link included

License for 3 computers

for Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 (32/64 Bit)

200 MB of hard drive space

Internet connection for product activation

Edit the text and images in your PDF files

Perfect PDF is the optimal tool when it comes to changing the text of a PDF document quickly and easily. All you need to do is open the PDF file in Perfect PDF and double-click the text section you wish to amend. Now you can, for instance, change the wording, the font, the size or the color of any text section you like. It’s done as easily as in a simple word processing program.

In addition to text sections, you can also change the size or position of an image, add geometric forms or stamps.

Merge & split PDF documents

Have you ever wanted to transform two or more separate PDF documents into one? Not a problem. Moreover, you can divide one large document into two or more smaller documents, e.g. if you want to extract one single chapter from a PDF book.

Add & delete pages

You can add pages between any existing pages you like and change their positions within the document. It’s also possible to delete pages.

Compare PDF documents

This software allows you to spot the differences between two very similar PDF documents without having to go through them word by word. This will save you time and nerves!

Create interactive forms

Interactive forms can be useful for many occasions. Whenever you need other people to complete a form with name, date of birth, address, e-mailadress and so on, it’s more professional to create an interactive PDF form that others can easily fill in on their computers. You can use text fields, check boxes and drop-down lists that allow others to choose from a given selection of answers. This will come in handy if you need to create a survey.

Comment & highlight

Even if you do not need to make any adjustments to the content of your PDFs, this program can still assist you reading them. Highlight key information and add comments for yourself or your co-workers.

Add legally-binding signatures & watermarks

In some cases it might be necessary to add your signature at the bottom of a document. In other cases you might want to show that you are the copyright-owner of the content of a document by adding a watermark on every page.

Edit text in scanned documents with our OCR engine

OCR technology can even make scanned text documents editable. Insert the document into Perfect PDF, apply OCR and copy the recognized text into a new document. Now you can format it the way you like.

and many more

It’s now super easy to change the text and images of your PDF files!



It’s done in just 3 steps!



Open an existing PDF file of your choice that is saved on your computer.



Click “Edit Page Content” which will make the text editable.



Choose from various editing tools: change the font, size and color of your texts, delete and add text or images, add geometric forms and more.



Create, edit, merge and split PDF files – add and delete single pages – add interactive forms and watermarks – compare PDF files and replace texts – insert new texts, images, geometric forms – edit existing content – batch processing

OCR technology – the integrated OCR engine identifies text in scanned documents which you can save in a new PDF file in order to edit it

INCLUDING video tutorials on CD and free tech support

Fully compatible with Adobe Acrobat and Windows 10, 8, 7





