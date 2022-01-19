Perforce Software Unveils the Future of Semiconductor Design and Development in New Report

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced today the release of its first State of Semiconductors Report, which reviews trends, challenges, and projections for the future of the industry.

The report — which surveyed professionals across the semiconductor industry, representing a range of job roles, company sizes, and years of experience — states that the most important issues facing organizations are time-to-market, IP reuse, and functional safety/compliance.

Simon Butler, General Manager for Methodics explains, “Propelled by increased demand for semiconductors across all industries, global supply chain issues, and commoditization of chip technology, design teams are looking for new ways to meet demands. Organizations will need to adapt and change their development and design processes to increase velocity while maintaining margins.”

For 70% of semiconductor professionals surveyed, their organization is required to meet compliance and functional safety standards. However, most are using manual processes for compliance management, indicating a lack of automation. Without comprehensive traceability, designers struggle to determine if requirements have been met. Limited visibility into the lifecycle of an IP impacts productivity and diminishes IP reuse. For nearly 40% of professionals surveyed, it takes one day or longer to locate the correct IP and 75% report difficulty in determining the context of an IP and its quality.

“Chips are becoming more complex. They are being used in technology that requires rigorous compliance processes,” says Simon Butler, “With the current pace of innovation overtaking the market’s capacity, companies need to have a more granular approach to design. This survey supports the ongoing trend of organizations looking to component-based and IP-centric design to help close this productivity gap and transform their business.”

The full results of the survey are available to download.

A live webinar discussing the results of the survey, featuring Methodics experts, Simon Butler (General Manager) and Vishal Moondhra (Vice President Solutions) will premiere on January 27, 2022. To learn more, register for Future of Semiconductor Design: 2022 Predictions & Trends.

