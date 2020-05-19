Person dies in Geeveston fire

news, local-news,

A person has died in a house fire at Geeveston overnight. Tasmania Fire Service responded to a fire just after midnight at a property on Fourfoot Road and found the house fully alight. Firefighters located a person inside the house. TFS and Tasmania Police maintained a fire watch at the property overnight but investigations will continue on Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and fire investigated will be on the scene today.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/14a69311-34ed-4602-8023-aa3cd7526289.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg